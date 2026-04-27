© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greening Your Home Appliances!

Greening Your Home Appliances!

The grid will go green—will you? How to electrify your home, save money, and cut emissions.

Join us for dinner, kids' activities, and practical tips for going electric.

Our gas-powered furances, water heaters, stoves, dryers, and vehicles account for 42% of U.S. carbon emissions. From heat pumps to induction cooktops, proven high-efficiency electric replacements exist.

Learn about these technologies, their costs, and their benefits.

Expert Q&A and informal conversations after the talk.

Wright Education Building, Room 2140
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Electrify Indiana
electrifyindiana@gmail.com
electrifyindiana.org
Wright Education Building, Room 2140
201 N Rose Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
tdorau@iu.edu
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C044FA8AD2DA7F8C52-61041676-energy#/