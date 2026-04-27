Greening Your Home Appliances!
Greening Your Home Appliances!
The grid will go green—will you? How to electrify your home, save money, and cut emissions.
Join us for dinner, kids' activities, and practical tips for going electric.
Our gas-powered furances, water heaters, stoves, dryers, and vehicles account for 42% of U.S. carbon emissions. From heat pumps to induction cooktops, proven high-efficiency electric replacements exist.
Learn about these technologies, their costs, and their benefits.
Expert Q&A and informal conversations after the talk.
Wright Education Building, Room 2140
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Electrify Indiana
electrifyindiana@gmail.com
Wright Education Building, Room 2140
201 N Rose AveBloomington, Indiana 47405
tdorau@iu.edu