Habitat for Humanity is looking forward to partnering with Andrew Lambert again this year for the Stand Up for Habitat Comedy Show at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. This professional comedy showcase brings nationally touring talent to Bloomington for an unforgettable night of laughter. Every dollar in ticket sales supports Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County to empower local families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

This year’s lineup features NYC based headliner Elle Orlando. Elle has appeared at NYC clubs such as The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, The Stand, and more. The evening will once again be hosted and produced by Andrew Lambert, who keeps the energy high and the audience rolling.

Come for the comedy, stay for the cause, and leave knowing your night of laughter helped families in our community achieve the safety and stability of a place to call home.

This is a live comedy show that may contain adult themes and language; guests must be 18+ to attend. The content of the performances is solely that of the comedians and does not necessarily reflect the views or values of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County.