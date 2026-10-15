Halloween Trivia Night

Fun Halloween trivia, tasty fall cocktails, and the best prizes in Btown — all for a great cause: Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana!

1st place - $200 Cardinal Spirits gift card

2nd place - $100 Cardinal Spirits gift card

3rd place - $60 Cardinal Spirits gift card

Trivia will range from the Great Pumpkin to pumpkin spice, Ghost Face to ghost stories, and tricks to treats. Terrifying tales, haunted houses, and monster movies are all fair game as we ask questions about the spooky, supernatural, and silly fun of the Halloween season.

This event support Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana (CSCSCI), and all proceeds from ticket sales go directly to CSCSCI. Trivia is hosted by Josh Johnson of Bloomington Pub Quiz and sponsored by Hoosier Hills Credit Union.

•This is a 21+ event. Please have your ID upon arrival

•Teams participating are limited to 8 members

•Additional donations to CSCSCI are welcome

•Dinner and cocktail menu available

•Tickets are non-refundable

Doors open at 6 pm. Trivia starts at 7 pm sharp!