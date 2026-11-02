Hamony's Visitors Day

Do you want to learn more about Harmony School? Harmony School invites prospective parents and students to discover how our small class sizes and creative approach to learning nurture each child’s heart, mind, and voice.

Join us for a Visitors Day to learn more about the Harmony School experience! Parents will hear an introduction by Steve “Roc” Bonchek, Executive Director, at 11 a.m. followed by a tour through the building, and ending with an opportunity to speak with your child’s potential teachers. During this time, prospective students aged 6 and up can visit a classroom.

While Visitors Day is best suited for children ages 6 and older to attend, we’d love to introduce your little one to our Early Childhood Program (ECP)! We’re happy to set up a personalized tour for children under the age of 6 after families attend Visitors Day.

Our next Visitors Day will be held on Tuesday, November 10th. The schedule is as follows:

11:00 AM: Introduction & Tour (Roc, Director)

11:45 AM: Classroom Observation

12:00 PM: Teacher Meet & Greet

RSVP isn’t required but it is appreciated for planning purposes. If you have any questions, please contact us at (812) 334-8349 or info@harmonyschool.org.