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Happy 250th Birthday America Celebration

Happy 250th Birthday America Celebration

Celebrate at Hardin Ridge Recreation Area amphitheater area with staff from BA Services and the Hoosier National Forest. There will be crafts, games, face painting, pollinator booth, and a visit from Smokey Bear. This is a fun for all ages event. Program is FREE. $8 per vehicle day use fee for recreation area.

Hardin Ridge Recreation Area
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hoosier National Forest
812-275-5987
Hardin Ridge Recreation Area
6464 Hardin Ridge Rd
Heltonville, Indiana
https://www.fs.usda.gov/r09/hoosier/events/happy-250th-birthday-america-celebration