History Hour: The Glessner House and the Family Who Shaped It

Presented by William Tyre, Executive Director and Curator, Glessner House.

William Tyre has served as the Executive Director and Curator of Glessner House since October 2007. A Chicago native, Tyre holds a master’s degree in historic preservation from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He is the author of Chicago’s Historic Prairie Avenue, published in 2008, and Frances Glessner Lee and the Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death, published in 2019. He resides in the Town of Pullman, a National Historical Park on Chicago’s Far South Side, where he has restored an 1881 manager’s house.