History Hour: Trade, Kinship, and Alliance: Indigenous Trade in the Great Lakes

Step back in time with History Hour at The Barker Mansion.

Long before European arrival, Indigenous nations maintained extensive trade networks across the Great Lakes and much of Turtle Island. Join Cecil Wilson, Historic Researcher for the Pokagon Band, as he explores the evolution of these trade routes and how they influenced the Fur Trade of the 17th and 18th centuries. Discover how long-standing Indigenous networks laid the foundation for one of the most influential trade systems in the Great Lakes.

Please note: Program length may vary slightly depending on guest count and other event factors. All programs begin promptly at the scheduled start time. Guests may arrive up to 15 minutes prior to the program; earlier entry cannot always be accommodated.

Speaker Bio:

Personal Title: Cecil Wilson Jr; Historic Research Specialist

Biography: Cecil Wilson Jr is an enrolled member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and belongs to the Turtle Clan. Cecil is currently pursuing a degree in US History through Indiana University. He has been taught the histories of the Pokagon Band through connections to his community and the knowledge keepers who came before him. His work is focused through the National Historic Preservation Act, where he works to safeguard the cultural and historical heritage of the Potawatomi people.