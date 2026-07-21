Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair

Hoosier Hills Food Bank will host the Bloomington Community Book Fair October 15-20, 2026 at the Monroe County Fair Grounds. The book fair features over 100,000 items – books and much more. There are specialty areas with large collections of children’s books, rare and collectible “better books,” horror and science fiction books, games and puzzles, comics, stamps and coins, and a big media section with DVDs, CDs, records, and tapes all at great, low prices. There will also be programs and food trucks throughout the week.

Thursday, October 15th, 9am- 7pm – $10 Admission. Veteran’s Appreciation Day – veterans and active-duty military admitted free, Monroe County Veteran’s Services info table.

Friday, October 16th, 9am-7pm – FREE Admission.

Saturday, October 17th, 9am-6pm – FREE Admission.

Sunday, October 18th, 9am-6pm – FREE Admission. Half-price Day! All items half-price. Meet Monroe Fire District firefighters.

Monday, October 19th, 9am-6pm – FREE Admission. $10 Bag It Day. Fill unlimited bags for $10 each. Better Books $20 Bag It – limit one.

Tuesday, October 20th, 9am-6pm – FREE Admission. $5 Bag It Day. Fill unlimited bags for $5 each. Better Books closed