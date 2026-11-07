Hope for the Holidays Tree Festival
Hope for the Holidays Tree Festival
At New Hope for Families, we believe that every child deserves a safe place to sleep and every family deserves a home — and hope — for the holidays! Our annual Hope for the Holidays tree festival helps us keep our promise that no child will sleep outside. Dozens of unique and festive holiday trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups, and families will be on display and available for purchase. Hope for the Holidays is free to attend and open to the public.
Switchyard Park Pavilion
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
New Hope for Families
812-334-9840 option 3
hope4theholidays@newhope4families.org
Switchyard Park Pavilion
1601 S. Rogers St.Bloomington, Indiana 47403