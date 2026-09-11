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“Idomeneo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Idomeneo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

LOVE VS. DUTY

After King Idomeneo returns to Crete from the Trojan War, the high-stakes consequences of a desperate deal he struck with Neptune for safe passage reveal themselves when he must choose between his own son, Idamante, and the vow he made to the sea god, further complicated as Idamante is loved by both the Trojan princess Ilia and the jealous Greek princess Elettra. But when divine wrath is incurred, Idamante and Ilia prove their worth, prompting Neptune’s mercy.

Based on a 1705 play by Crébillion père, Mozart’s first mature opera demonstrates his mastery of orchestration, accompanied recitatives, and lyrical beauty. While it premiered in 1781 in Munich, it did not see its U.S. premiere until 1947, at Tanglewood.

Artistic Staff
Conductor
Arthur Fagen

Stage Director
Robin Guarino

Set Designer
Andrew Boyce

Costume Designer
Jessica Pabst

Lighting Designer
Thomas Hase

Video Designer
Nicholas Hussong

Wig & Makeup Designer
Andrew Elliot

Chorus Master
Lisa Hasson

Diction Coach
Stefano de Peppo

Supertitle Author
Cori Ellison

Musical Arts Center
$12-$49
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Musical Arts Center
201 S. Eagleson Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/marriage-of-figaro.html?_gl=1*g438ek*_gcl_au*MjY5NjYzMzMxLjE3NTYxMjg1MjE.*_ga*MTAwNjY4MTU5NS4xNzQ0ODM0NDY4*_ga_61CH0D2DQW*czE3NTgwNTUxNjAkbzE1MSRnMCR0MTc1ODA1NTIyOSRqNjAkbDAkaDA.