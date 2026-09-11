“Idomeneo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
“Idomeneo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
LOVE VS. DUTY
After King Idomeneo returns to Crete from the Trojan War, the high-stakes consequences of a desperate deal he struck with Neptune for safe passage reveal themselves when he must choose between his own son, Idamante, and the vow he made to the sea god, further complicated as Idamante is loved by both the Trojan princess Ilia and the jealous Greek princess Elettra. But when divine wrath is incurred, Idamante and Ilia prove their worth, prompting Neptune’s mercy.
Based on a 1705 play by Crébillion père, Mozart’s first mature opera demonstrates his mastery of orchestration, accompanied recitatives, and lyrical beauty. While it premiered in 1781 in Munich, it did not see its U.S. premiere until 1947, at Tanglewood.
Artistic Staff
Conductor
Arthur Fagen
Stage Director
Robin Guarino
Set Designer
Andrew Boyce
Costume Designer
Jessica Pabst
Lighting Designer
Thomas Hase
Video Designer
Nicholas Hussong
Wig & Makeup Designer
Andrew Elliot
Chorus Master
Lisa Hasson
Diction Coach
Stefano de Peppo
Supertitle Author
Cori Ellison