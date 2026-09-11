“Idomeneo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

LOVE VS. DUTY

After King Idomeneo returns to Crete from the Trojan War, the high-stakes consequences of a desperate deal he struck with Neptune for safe passage reveal themselves when he must choose between his own son, Idamante, and the vow he made to the sea god, further complicated as Idamante is loved by both the Trojan princess Ilia and the jealous Greek princess Elettra. But when divine wrath is incurred, Idamante and Ilia prove their worth, prompting Neptune’s mercy.

Based on a 1705 play by Crébillion père, Mozart’s first mature opera demonstrates his mastery of orchestration, accompanied recitatives, and lyrical beauty. While it premiered in 1781 in Munich, it did not see its U.S. premiere until 1947, at Tanglewood.

Artistic Staff

Conductor

Arthur Fagen

Stage Director

Robin Guarino

Set Designer

Andrew Boyce

Costume Designer

Jessica Pabst

Lighting Designer

Thomas Hase

Video Designer

Nicholas Hussong

Wig & Makeup Designer

Andrew Elliot

Chorus Master

Lisa Hasson

Diction Coach

Stefano de Peppo

Supertitle Author

Cori Ellison