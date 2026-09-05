IU Help Nepal Community Forum
IU Help Nepal Community Forum
Indiana University will host a special benefit gathering to support long-term relief
and rebuilding efforts in Nepal. The event will take place on Wednesday,
September 9, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Maxwell Hall Cook Center.
This gathering, entitled “Help Nepal: A Community Forum and Fundraiser for
Nepali Flood Victims,” is co-sponsored by IU’s Asian Culture Center, the Asian
Pacific American Faculty and Staff Council, and the Nepali Student Association.
The event is organized in response to the flash flooding event of August 26,
triggered by a massive glacier collapse near the China–Nepal border. The collapse
in turn triggered catastrophic flash floods and debris flows along the Trishuli River
basin. The surge swept away entire towns, critical bridges, and essential border
infrastructure, claiming over 1,200 lives and leaving thousands missing. Nearly 25
miles of road and 32 bridges were destroyed across steep, remote districts, making
physical reconstruction a long and hazardous effort. The threat of repeat glacialand
landslide-triggered floods is high.
The September 9 gathering will be introduced by IU Distinguished Professor
Samrat Upadhyay, a well-known Nepali-American fiction writer. IU Interim
Provost John Ciorciari will offer preliminary remarks. The event will feature
personal perspectives from members of the IU Bloomington Nepali community
alongside expert insights from Dr. Brian Yanites, an IU geologist specializing in
landslides who has been closely monitoring the disaster. Volunteers will be
available throughout the event to guide attendees on how to make direct monetary
donations to relief efforts.
According to Upadhyay, “IU Bloomington shares a deep and lasting connection
with Nepal. Nobel laureate Elinor Ostrom brought global attention to the
Himalayan nation through her seminal research on its community-managed
resources, and IU students continue to visit Nepal through annual literary and
cultural exchanges. This forum is our way of demonstrating our community’s love
for Nepal during this critical time.”
The event will be followed by refreshments and informal discussion at the Cook
Center. The event will be live streamed for those who want to participate
remotely. Additional information is available at the Help Nepal event page
(https://beinvolved.indiana.edu/event/12703944). Questions may be addressed to
Professor Upadhyay at supadhya@iu.edu.