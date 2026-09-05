IU Help Nepal Community Forum

Indiana University will host a special benefit gathering to support long-term relief

and rebuilding efforts in Nepal. The event will take place on Wednesday,

September 9, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Maxwell Hall Cook Center.

This gathering, entitled “Help Nepal: A Community Forum and Fundraiser for

Nepali Flood Victims,” is co-sponsored by IU’s Asian Culture Center, the Asian

Pacific American Faculty and Staff Council, and the Nepali Student Association.

The event is organized in response to the flash flooding event of August 26,

triggered by a massive glacier collapse near the China–Nepal border. The collapse

in turn triggered catastrophic flash floods and debris flows along the Trishuli River

basin. The surge swept away entire towns, critical bridges, and essential border

infrastructure, claiming over 1,200 lives and leaving thousands missing. Nearly 25

miles of road and 32 bridges were destroyed across steep, remote districts, making

physical reconstruction a long and hazardous effort. The threat of repeat glacialand

landslide-triggered floods is high.

The September 9 gathering will be introduced by IU Distinguished Professor

Samrat Upadhyay, a well-known Nepali-American fiction writer. IU Interim

Provost John Ciorciari will offer preliminary remarks. The event will feature

personal perspectives from members of the IU Bloomington Nepali community

alongside expert insights from Dr. Brian Yanites, an IU geologist specializing in

landslides who has been closely monitoring the disaster. Volunteers will be

available throughout the event to guide attendees on how to make direct monetary

donations to relief efforts.

According to Upadhyay, “IU Bloomington shares a deep and lasting connection

with Nepal. Nobel laureate Elinor Ostrom brought global attention to the

Himalayan nation through her seminal research on its community-managed

resources, and IU students continue to visit Nepal through annual literary and

cultural exchanges. This forum is our way of demonstrating our community’s love

for Nepal during this critical time.”

The event will be followed by refreshments and informal discussion at the Cook

Center. The event will be live streamed for those who want to participate

remotely. Additional information is available at the Help Nepal event page

(https://beinvolved.indiana.edu/event/12703944). Questions may be addressed to

Professor Upadhyay at supadhya@iu.edu.