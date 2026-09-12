IU Latin Jazz Ensemble

Join the Indiana University Latin Jazz Ensemble in honoring the musical legacies of John Coltrane and Miles Davis on their centennial anniversary.

With special guest artists trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and saxophonist Imanuel Wilkins, the ensemble will be performing their classic songs with an Afro-Caribbean twist.

It will be a fun-filled, high energy evening as we celebrate the music of these 20th century icons.

The Indiana University Latin Jazz Ensemble is a 25-piece ensemble led by trombonist Wayne Wallace and rhythm section coach Andy Miller. Bring your dancing shoes!

This event is FREE. No tickets are needed.