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Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Perfect start to the Halloween Weekend!

Megan Fox stars in this horror-comedy about a sexy high school cheerleader who develops an insatiable appetite for her male classmates after she’s possessed by a hungry demon.

Initially a box office flop in 2009, years later fans and critics have re-evaluated the film as a smart and biting satire on female friendship, trauma, and the way society treats young women — turning it into a beloved horror staple and a celebrated queer feminist masterpiece.

Writer: Diablo Cody
Director: Karyn Kusama
Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Adam Brody

LENGTH: 1hr 45mins
FORMAT: DCP
RATED: R

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$13
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/