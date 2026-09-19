Jennifer's Body (2009)

Perfect start to the Halloween Weekend!

Megan Fox stars in this horror-comedy about a sexy high school cheerleader who develops an insatiable appetite for her male classmates after she’s possessed by a hungry demon.

Initially a box office flop in 2009, years later fans and critics have re-evaluated the film as a smart and biting satire on female friendship, trauma, and the way society treats young women — turning it into a beloved horror staple and a celebrated queer feminist masterpiece.

Writer: Diablo Cody

Director: Karyn Kusama

Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Adam Brody

LENGTH: 1hr 45mins

FORMAT: DCP

RATED: R