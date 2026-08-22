Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute
Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute
Some music doesn’t just play — it moves you. It pulls you back to the first time you heard it, when a groove locked in and never let go. Kalimba, The Spirit delivers exactly that: a full-scale, fully live tribute to the legendary Earth Wind & Fire that doesn’t just honor the legacy — it resurrects it.
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$22 - $58
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Diversified Entertainment & Resonance Event Management
Artist Group Info
Kalimba The Spirit