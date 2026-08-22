© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute

Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute

Some music doesn’t just play — it moves you. It pulls you back to the first time you heard it, when a groove locked in and never let go. Kalimba, The Spirit delivers exactly that: a full-scale, fully live tribute to the legendary Earth Wind & Fire that doesn’t just honor the legacy — it resurrects it.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$22 - $58
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Diversified Entertainment & Resonance Event Management

Artist Group Info

Kalimba The Spirit
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/