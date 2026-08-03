Kidical Mass: A Back to School Family Bike Ride & Celebration is a free fun, family friendly celebration of the new school year and bikes by the City of Bloomington and IU Health. Bring your bikes and enjoy a short, slow paced ride designed for kids and their families, followed by games, bike-blended smoothies, popsicles, a helmet decoration station, free bike lights, quick bike repairs, and more.

Additional information:

Children under 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult

We ask that all independent riders have 1-2 years of riding experience

Riders must not ride ahead of lead bike

Rides must follow instructions from ride leader and marshals to stay safe

You may choose to ride 1mi or 2.5mi with the group. We will all leave together at 5:30pm and return to the starting location after 1mi and again after 2.5 mi (total).

A “Bike Rodeo” course will be set up in the parking lot. This is an activity geared towards younger kids, balance bikers, or those learning to ride.

Pre-registration is not required, but you are welcome to sign-up to request to borrow a bike or for reminders and updates.