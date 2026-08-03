Start your engines and join the Bedford Public Library for the Kinder Car Show on Saturday, September 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Thornton Pavilion!

Young drivers ages 2–8 are invited to show off their favorite electric Power Wheels, ride-on vehicles, or pedal cars in a fun-filled community car show. Whether it's a classic cruiser, a custom creation, or an off-road adventurer, every vehicle has a chance to shine!

After checking out all the amazing rides, stick around to enjoy free food and refreshing popsicles while celebrating our young car enthusiasts.

Participants can compete for one of six special awards:

- Best Vintage

- Most Unique

- Best Non-Motor

- Best Off-Road

- Best Custom

- City of Bedford's Choice

Vehicle Requirements:

- Only electric Power Wheels or non-motorized vehicles are permitted.

- NO gas-powered vehicles, ATVs, golf carts, or bicycles will be allowed.

Bring the whole family for a morning of cool cars, sweet treats, and plenty of fun. We can't wait to see what rolls into the show!