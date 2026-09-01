Knock Out the Need Red Cross Blood Drive

Help save lives in Bloomington this week!

The American Red Cross and WTHR invite you to the Knock Out the Need Blood Drive at First Lutheran Church on September 3.

Just one donation can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need.

📍 Ivy Tech Bloomington

📅 September 2 & 3

📍IU Health Bloomington

📅 September 4

Make your appointment today at www.redcross.org and help Knock Out the Need!

#KnockOutTheNeed #GiveBlood #ColumbusIN #AmericanRedCross

