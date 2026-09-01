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Knock Out the Need Red Cross Blood Drive

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)

Knock Out the Need Red Cross Blood Drive

Help save lives in Bloomington this week!
The American Red Cross and WTHR invite you to the Knock Out the Need Blood Drive at First Lutheran Church on September 3.
Just one donation can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need.

📍 Ivy Tech Bloomington

📅 September 2 & 3

📍IU Health Bloomington

📅 September 4

Make your appointment today at www.redcross.org and help Knock Out the Need!
#KnockOutTheNeed #GiveBlood #ColumbusIN #AmericanRedCross

Ivy Tech Community College
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

American Red Cross
8126036947
sarah.campbell4@redcross.org
Redcrossblood.org
Ivy Tech Community College
200 Daniels Way
Bloomington, Indiana 47404