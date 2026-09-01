Knock Out the Need Red Cross Blood Drive
Knock Out the Need Red Cross Blood Drive
Help save lives in Bloomington this week!
The American Red Cross and WTHR invite you to the Knock Out the Need Blood Drive at First Lutheran Church on September 3.
Just one donation can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need.
📍 Ivy Tech Bloomington
📅 September 2 & 3
📍IU Health Bloomington
📅 September 4
Make your appointment today at www.redcross.org and help Knock Out the Need!
#KnockOutTheNeed #GiveBlood #ColumbusIN #AmericanRedCross
Ivy Tech Community College
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
American Red Cross
8126036947
sarah.campbell4@redcross.org
Ivy Tech Community College
200 Daniels WayBloomington, Indiana 47404