OMG, you guys!!! Legally Blonde – The Musical is coming to Bloomington!

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods

as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the iconic movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.