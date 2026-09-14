LEGO® Friends Interactive Road Trip Series

The LEGO Group is bringing LEGO® Friends to life with an interactive road trip event series across the Midwest, designed to spark imagination and community.

The series of events, which made stops in Chicago and Minneapolis, recreates the LEGO Friends Unicorn Dream Café, a magical place where guests meet the LEGO Friends characters and build in Heartlake City. The experience is designed as an interactive journey through the bustling city, with moment after moment of discovery, play and connection, and plenty of photo opportunities along the way.

As part of the experience:

Kids meet the LEGO Friends then head to the counter, where they'll receive a Make & Take mini-doll and an additional build - just like ordering at a real-life café!

Inside the cafe-inspired play area, they can explore an array of interactive Friends models, arranged in the four different neighborhoods of Heartlake City (downtown, fairgrounds, residential streets and outdoor spaces).

At free-build tables, guests add their own creations to Heartlake City, building their own stories into the world around them.

Guests will receive the Heartlake Gazette, an interactive newspaper with character activities and learning experiences.