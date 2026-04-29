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Live Music with Postmodern Jazz Quartet

Live Music with Postmodern Jazz Quartet

Join us for our monthly jazz salon with the Postmodern Jazz Quartet on the third Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30 pm! This event is free and open to all. Grab a seat in our café area or walk around and browse the store while you listen. Wine available to order from the café.

Morgenstern Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/