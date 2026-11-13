Live Noon Edition

We’ll be coming to you from Morgenstern Books, where our panel of experts will discuss their favorite books, what titles have been popular in 2026, book trends and gift ideas.

Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Noon Edition will take questions from the audience in attendance, as well as through email at news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Production support comes from Estate & Downsizing Specialist, LLC and Bloomington Health Foundation