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Live Noon Edition

Live Noon Edition

We’ll be coming to you from Morgenstern Books, where our panel of experts will discuss their favorite books, what titles have been popular in 2026, book trends and gift ideas.

Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Noon Edition will take questions from the audience in attendance, as well as through email at news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Production support comes from Estate & Downsizing Specialist, LLC and Bloomington Health Foundation

Morgenstern Books
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

WFIU/WTIU
(812) 855-8531
events@indianapublicmedia.org
https://www.ipm.org/events
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/