It's time for another Local Author Book Fair at Morgenstern Books! To help celebrate our store's fifth birthday, we will be welcoming 10 local authors to come set up along our front sidewalk on Saturday, July 25 from noon-4 pm. Come browse their books and purchase directly from the authors themselves so that all of the proceeds go to them.

If you are a local author based within a one-hour drive of our store and are interested in signing up for the opportunity to participate in future Local Author Book Fairs, you can contact us to let us know!

