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Local Clay Potters’ Guild 28th Annual Holiday Pottery Sale

Local Clay Potters’ Guild 28th Annual Holiday Pottery Sale

"There is a quiet, humble invention that completely transformed human survival - pottery.”
Members of Local Clay Potters’ Guild along with guest artist, Jeff Unzicker, will offer a wide variety of colorful and decorative dinnerware and serving pieces, whimsical free standing and wall sculptures for the home and garden.
Each potter brings their own creative process to life at this beloved Bloomington event.

Where: Bloomington Convention Center, 302 S. College Avenue, Bloomington, IN
When: Friday, November 6, 2026, 4pm-9pm
Saturday, November 7, 2026, 9am-5pm

Monroe Convention Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Local Clay Potters' Guild
localclay@gmail.com
https://www.localclay.net/
Monroe Convention Center
301 S. College Ave
Bloomingon, Indiana 47404