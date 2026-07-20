© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MCCT Presents "Cyrano"

MCCT Presents "Cyrano"

Monroe County Civic Theater presents Cyrano, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's classic story, by Director Joshua Lehman. Cyrano is a swashbuckling swordsman with the heart of a poet and a very large nose. Christian is a handsome soldier who is a fool around women. Both of them fall hopelessly in love with the beautiful Roxanne and team up to make one hero of love between them, with Christian's looks and Cyrano's words. Can they win her over? What about the impending war in Spain? Find out what sacrifices will be made in the name of love!

Shows are September 3, 4, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30pm and September 4 & 13 at 2:00pm

The Constellation Playhouse
$15-$25
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monroe County Civic Theater
812-320-2629
info@mcct.org
www.mcct.org
The Constellation Playhouse
107 W 9th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
https://buskirkchumley.org/box-office/