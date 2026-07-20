MCCT Presents "Cyrano"
MCCT Presents "Cyrano"
Monroe County Civic Theater presents Cyrano, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's classic story, by Director Joshua Lehman. Cyrano is a swashbuckling swordsman with the heart of a poet and a very large nose. Christian is a handsome soldier who is a fool around women. Both of them fall hopelessly in love with the beautiful Roxanne and team up to make one hero of love between them, with Christian's looks and Cyrano's words. Can they win her over? What about the impending war in Spain? Find out what sacrifices will be made in the name of love!
Shows are September 3, 4, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30pm and September 4 & 13 at 2:00pm
The Constellation Playhouse
$15-$25
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Monroe County Civic Theater
812-320-2629
info@mcct.org
The Constellation Playhouse
107 W 9th StBloomington, Indiana 47401
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org