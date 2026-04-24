Meet the Artist -Carrie Baxter
Meet the Artist -Carrie Baxter
The April Featured Artist Show is a fine art exhibition of 2D artwork by Carrie Baxter, a member of the CCA Gallery in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Carrie’s paintings will be on display in the front room and in the hallway of CCA Gallery & Gifts. The artworks are encaustic (wax) paintings from Carrie’s Horizon Lines, Distorted Places, and Exploration series.
CCA Gallery and Gifts
Free
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
CCA Gallery
317-844-2388
Artist Group Info
Carrie Baxter
cbaxterart@gmail.com