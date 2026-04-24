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Meet the Artist -Carrie Baxter

Meet the Artist -Carrie Baxter

The April Featured Artist Show is a fine art exhibition of 2D artwork by Carrie Baxter, a member of the CCA Gallery in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Carrie’s paintings will be on display in the front room and in the hallway of CCA Gallery & Gifts. The artworks are encaustic (wax) paintings from Carrie’s Horizon Lines, Distorted Places, and Exploration series.

CCA Gallery and Gifts
Free
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

CCA Gallery
317-844-2388
www.ccaartgallery.com

Artist Group Info

Carrie Baxter
cbaxterart@gmail.com
www.carriebaxter.com
CCA Gallery and Gifts
111 West Main St.
Carmel, Indiana 46032
317-844-2388
www.ccaartgallery.com