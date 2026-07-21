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Mess Fest – FREE Community Event

Mess Fest – FREE Community Event

Bring the whole family for a day of laughter, connection, and messy fun at Mess Fest, a free community festival hosted by St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6050 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. Children and families will enjoy water inflatables, a bubbly foam party, giant bubbles, games, playground fun, yard games, music, crafts, hot dogs, and refreshments. Food trucks will also be on site with additional food available for purchase. Kids planning to enjoy the water activities should wear or bring a swimsuit and towel. Before the festival, all children and youth are invited to a special Backpack Blessing during St. Paul's 10 a.m. worship service as families prepare for a new school year. Whether you're a longtime churchgoer, exploring faith for the first time, or simply looking for a fun summer outing, everyone is welcome. St. Paul's Episcopal Church is an inclusive community committed to sharing Christ's love, creating community, and striving for justice. All are invited to join the celebration. Learn more at stpaulsindy.org/messfest

St. Paul's Episcopal Church Indianapolis
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4638003076
karmstrong@stpaulsindy.org
http:www.stpaulsindy.org/
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Indianapolis
6050 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, Indiana 46208
http://www.stpaulsindy.org/messfest