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Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

Miracle on 34th Street won three Academy Awards and in 2005, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Rated: For Everyone
Length: 1hr 41mins
Format: DCP

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$7
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/