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Mirth's Expansion Ribbon Cutting

Mirth's Expansion Ribbon Cutting

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Mirth's expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 13th from 12:30pm to 1pm. Mirth originated as a small curated pop-up shop and quickly developed into a women's apparel, accessories, and footwear boutique located on the downtown square.

Mirth Market
12:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Mirth Market
101 W. Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8128221624
info@mirthmarket.com
https://mirthmarket.com/