Mirth's Expansion Ribbon Cutting
Mirth's Expansion Ribbon Cutting
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Mirth's expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 13th from 12:30pm to 1pm. Mirth originated as a small curated pop-up shop and quickly developed into a women's apparel, accessories, and footwear boutique located on the downtown square.
Mirth Market
12:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Mirth Market
101 W. Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47404
8128221624
info@mirthmarket.com