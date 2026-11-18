Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too.

Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming BACK to Bloomington with a BRAND NEW lineup of mom comedians. New faces, same great laughs!

We do clean (ish) comedy and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom. Laughter is proven to lower your cortisol!

Performing: Andrea Marie, Avril Granato, and special headliner Nancy Norton.

Adult Language. 18+