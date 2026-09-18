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Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Book, lyrics and music by Dave Malloy
Directed by Tim Good
Music direction by Orcenith Smith
Thursday–Saturday, Sept. 24–26 • 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27 • 1:30 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

If you've ever read Tolstoy's 1869 novel War and Peace, you'll recall the vivid moment when Pierre looks up in the night sky and sees the Great Comet. “Napoleon’s Comet,” visible over Moscow for 260 days in 1811 and 1812, was feared to have predicted wars around the world. Pierre, however, brilliantly describes it as moving with "inexpressible speed through immeasurable space" seeming to feel his "softened and uplifted soul." Composer Dave Malloy was so moved by this fictional moment that his retelling of this chapter of Tolstoy's epic tale of love, scandal, ruin and redemption was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. DePauw's production of this riveting work, directed by Tim Good with music direction by Orcenith Smith, can be seen Sept. 24–27 at the Green Center.

General Admission: $10; Seniors and All Students: Free.

DePauw University Green Center
General Admission: $10; Seniors and All Students: Free
07:30 PM - 09:45 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

DePauw Theatre & Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/academics/music/

Artist Group Info

Tim Good
tgood@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/directories/detail/1509999986259/
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust St
GREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
https://www.depauw.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/greencenter/