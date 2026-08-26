OECD Workshop: Resumé Review
OECD Workshop: Resumé Review
Whether you’re auditioning for a performance opportunity or applying for a part-time job, chances are you’ll need a resumé!
Come to this workshop to learn resumé best practices and to hear document formatting tips and tricks. Bring a copy of your resumé to get feedback from career advisors and peer coaches so you’ll leave ready to apply to your next adventure. Note: we highly recommend attending this event if you plan to attend the upcoming Performing Arts Career Fair.
Merrill Hall
05:00 AM - 07:00 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Merrill Hall
1201 E 3rd StBloomington, Indiana 47405