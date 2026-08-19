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People's Book Sale & Swap Event

People's Book Sale & Swap Event

Join us for a our Book Sale & Book Swap event
Aug 29th 10:00am to 2:00pm at People's Co-op Market
Come buy gom vendently used books frors, swap books with folks & meet local authors.

We will also have our artisan vendor with homemade baked items, jams, sauces and other farm food goods. Jewelry, wellness products and other craft made items.

Additionally our share table will be filled with our CSA extras from our local and regional farmers and our own greenhouse. To get a full CSA go to our website and get a $15 bag stuff full of seasonal veggies plus add $5 Eggs from Little by Little farm. Ordering a CSA before the Saturday market is the best was to ensure you get farm fresh abundance from us.
Order here: www.peoplesmarketbtown.org

To SELL or VEND at our event or IF you are a local author and want to share your book/s with people email us at peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com

People’s Co-op Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

People’s Co-op Market
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org
People’s Co-op Market
2420 E 3rd st
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org/