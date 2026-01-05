People's Co-op Market -Weekly Market

People's Co-op Market

Weekly Saturday Market 10am to 2pm with Fresh Local Produce, Artisan Vendors, Hot Food Vendors & More.

Special events once a month.

Share table with veggies filled from our BIPOC farmers small farmers & LGBTQ & Lady Farmers! Tons of seasonal veggies also coming from our very own Greenhouse!! $15 CSA bags & $5 eggs from our friends at Little by Little Farm.

Buying from People's Market is a win win. You get amazing food & support Black & Brown farmers in Indiana who are under attack from discrimination and disinformation campaigns that they do not exist!

Each week we share community and fun, great conversations about growing food, feeding our community, food sovereignty & eliminating hunger in Monroe County via growing food!

Come see us every week!

Order your $15 full basket CSA veggies & $5 eggs from

every week from Sat to Wed on our website:

www.peoplesmarketbtown.org

Ordering a CSA every week is the best way to ensure you get weekly abundance. Select delivery or pickup

10am to 2pm at First United Church in the Fellowship Hall 2420 E 3rd st. On the Eastside of Bloomington IN

People's Market is more than a market! Abundance in Mind & Solidarity with BIPOC Farmers in Action!

We strive for intersectional anti-racism in our market!