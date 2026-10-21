People's Spooky Ooky Halloween Party

Oct 31st at First United Church 10am to 2pm

Spooky Artisan Vendors, hot food vendors, Halloween games, Hot Cider & Hot Cocoa, Halloween candy & More!!!

Join us, bring the kids!

We will have Halloween treats and non candy gifts for the kids! Plus food from Making It 2gether LLC and Midnight Mariposa Custom Baked Goods & Pastries not to mention spooky items from Jada Bee's Black Witchery, Chubby Bubby farms and other local artisans.

Get spooky ooky!!!