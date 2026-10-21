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People's Spooky Ooky Halloween Party

People's Spooky Ooky Halloween Party

Oct 31st at First United Church 10am to 2pm
Spooky Artisan Vendors, hot food vendors, Halloween games, Hot Cider & Hot Cocoa, Halloween candy & More!!!
Join us, bring the kids!
We will have Halloween treats and non candy gifts for the kids! Plus food from Making It 2gether LLC and Midnight Mariposa Custom Baked Goods & Pastries not to mention spooky items from Jada Bee's Black Witchery, Chubby Bubby farms and other local artisans.
Get spooky ooky!!!

People’s Co-op Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

People’s Co-op Market
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org
People’s Co-op Market
2420 E 3rd st
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
peoplesmarketmanager@gmail.com
https://www.peoplesmarketbtown.org/