Pierce Arrow LIVE in Concert brings the powerhouse vocals, tight harmonies, high-energy performances, and signature variety that have made Pierce Arrow a Branson favorite for years. Featuring a dynamic mix of country, rock, gospel, and audience favorites, the show delivers nonstop entertainment from beginning to end.

For this special December performance, Pierce Arrow also brings the spirit of the season to the stage, with the second half featuring Christmas favorites woven into the show for a festive finish. It’s the full Pierce Arrow concert experience audiences know and love, with an extra dose of Christmas energy perfect for the holiday season.