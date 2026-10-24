Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prepare for family, food, and fun this Thanksgiving!

Steve Martin and John Candy star in this classic 1987 comedy road trip film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes.

Easily excitable Neal Page (Steve Martin) is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, and his sanity begins to fray. Worse yet, he is forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith (John Candy), whom he finds extremely annoying. Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination.

Rated: R

Length: 1hr 33min

Format: DCP