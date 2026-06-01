Pollinator Week Pop-up Exhibition

Join us at the Lilly Library on Thursday, June 18 from 2–4 p.m. for a family-friendly event to celebrate Pollinator Week.

Pollinators and the plants that they help sustain are crucial parts of our environment, in Bloomington and all over the world. Come learn about these amazing creatures with us and celebrate Indiana University’s Bee Campus USA designation and Bloomington’s Bee City USA designation!

Page through historical materials from the Lilly Library’s collections, including sumptuously illustrated herbals and medieval books, watercolor nature diaries, original photographs by Frank Hohenberger, and much more! Or try your hand at some pollinator-themed puzzles with our Curator of Puzzles.

Representatives from the Wylie House Museum will be on hand to talk about how to plant your own garden to enjoy. Take home some seeds for native Indiana plants and learn about the Wylie House heirloom garden.

And if you’re feeling creative, learn how to make a simple nature diary to document your own adventures outside.

This event is free and open to the public. Stop in any time between 2 and 4 p.m.