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Rocky Horror Picture Show 2026

Rocky Horror Picture Show 2026

Let’s do the Time Warp again! Constellation Stage & Screen continues The Rocky Horror Picture Show tradition this October with an interactive screening at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Grab your props, shout your favorite callbacks, and dance in the aisles to celebrate this cult classic in all its outrageous glory. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror newbie, this is your chance to throw toast, toss toilet paper, and fully immerse yourself in the madness. Don’t dream it, be there!

Please note: The 7pm screening will include subtitles.

Pre-Show Costume Contest & Devirginization:

Join us 30 minutes prior to the screening, at 6:30pm, for our highly anticipated pre-show event, featuring a costume contest, fabulous prizes, devirginization ceremony, and more!

Prop bags are available as a $5 add-on purchase in advance or in the lobby before the show (while supplies last)! Prop bags contain one everything you need for the ultimate Rocky Horror experience, including: Newspaper, Party Hat, Playing Card, Toilet Paper, Rice, Squirt Gun, Noise Maker, Rubber Glove, Bells, Toast, and a handy Audience Participation Guide.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R, recommended for mature audiences.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$23 - $28
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Constellation Stage + Screen
SeeConstellation.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/