Sarah Jarosz: 10 Years of Undercurrent

Originally from Wimberley, Texas, Sarah Jarosz is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Since her recorded debut in 2009, she has released seven solo albums and two albums with I’m With Her, her band with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan.

In addition to her multiple GRAMMY, Americana Music Association, and Folk Alliance awards, her work has received widespread critical praise from publications including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and USA Today. Jarosz has appeared three times on PBS’s legendary Austin City Limits television show and numerous times on A Prairie Home Companion, Live From Here, and the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jordan Tice is an award-winning guitarist and songwriter described by the Fretboard Journal as “quite simply, one of our favorite acoustic guitarists performing today.” He has 7 projects to his name as a solo artist and 6 as a founding member of the string band, Hawktail.

Equally virtuosic as a flatpicker and fingerstylist, and with a casual vocal style, Tice conjures ingredients from far-flung worlds with ease. His performances call upon the repertories of American and British Isles folk, bluegrass, blues, and pop-oriented songs, and though his earlier releases are instrumental in focus, he has been carefully honing his craft as a singer-songwriter in his most recent work. This includes his albums Motivational Speakeasy (produced by Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids and praised by NPR Music as “a really wonderful record”), Wild Rose of Morning (a collaboration with Andrew Marlin and Christian Sedelmyer), and Badlettsville.

He has performed at festivals such as the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots, Red Wing Roots, Wintergrass Music Festival, and the Strawberry Music Festival and opened for artists like Watchhouse, I’m With Her, The Milk Carton Kids, and Madison Cunningham. In addition to his solo and collaborative work, he has performed and recorded as a sideman with Americana artists such as David Rawlings, Yola, Andrew Marlin, and Aoife O’Donovan.