Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
Printing with plants! Anthotypes, cyanotypes, and dye made from plants - explore each of these by creating your own art pieces using plants and flowers from our garden.
Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly.
The Wylie House Museum is open 10am-4pm, Fridays and Saturdays, except holidays. Free guided tours are offered on the hour, every hour with the last tour at 3pm. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum hours.
Wylie House Museum
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wylie House Museum
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu
Wylie House Museum
307 E. 2nd St.Bloomington, Indiana 47401
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu