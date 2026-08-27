Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
Back to school – Get to know the Wylie House Museum! We have a wide variety of artifacts, photographs, and archival materials (documents and important papers!) saved by the Wylie family and available to be used for research, teaching, or even as inspiration for painting! Join us in September as we explore our online archival collection and create custom notebooks for the new school year.
Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.
Wylie House Museum
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wylie House Museum
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu
Artist Group Info
memajo@iu.edu
Wylie House Museum
307 E. 2nd St.Bloomington, Indiana 47401
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu