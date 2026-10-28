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Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum

Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum

Fall is here and the leaves are piling up!
Did you know that Ginkgo trees lose all their leaves at once? Join us in collecting and preserving Bloomington’s fall colors by dipping them in wax as we count down the days until our ginkgo trees drop all their leaves! You’ll also learn more about the Wylie House Museum’s arbor history and unique trees on our property!
Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.

Wylie House Museum
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Wylie House Museum
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu
https://libraries.indiana.edu/wylie-house-events

Artist Group Info

memajo@iu.edu
Wylie House Museum
307 E. 2nd St.
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu
https://libraries.indiana.edu/wylie-house-events