Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum

Fall at the Wylie House Museum with Bats, Brooms, and Gourds! Get into the festive fall mood with mini brooms, corn husk bats, and gourds of all kinds. While the Wylie families were likely harvesting their crops and preparing for a long winter, fall in modern times often means pumpkins and gourds, scary stories and creepy creatures, and costumes and candy. Learn about the folklore of brooms and bats and the check out the different types of gourds grown on the property, and take home a packet of seeds to grow next year!

Note: The Wylie House Museum will be closed October 9th and 10th for IU fall break. Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.

