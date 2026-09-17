Saturday Sessions w/ Pat Otto

Juniper Art Gallery is happy to welcome back multi-instrumentalist Pat Otto (and Friends!) to our Janiece Jaffe Legacy Stage for a Saturday Session event! He will perform both covers and originals on guitar and mandolin while you explore the gallery!

Saturday Sessions are casual opportunity for (scheduled) musicians to simply play music in our relaxing, art-filled space. These are not seated concerts, but rather a time for shoppers, diners, and art-lovers to be serenaded while enjoying the gallery.