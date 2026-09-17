Saturday Sessions w/ Pat Otto
Saturday Sessions w/ Pat Otto
Juniper Art Gallery is happy to welcome back multi-instrumentalist Pat Otto (and Friends!) to our Janiece Jaffe Legacy Stage for a Saturday Session event! He will perform both covers and originals on guitar and mandolin while you explore the gallery!
Saturday Sessions are casual opportunity for (scheduled) musicians to simply play music in our relaxing, art-filled space. These are not seated concerts, but rather a time for shoppers, diners, and art-lovers to be serenaded while enjoying the gallery.
Juniper Art Gallery
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com