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Science and Nature Cafe: The Story of Smokey the Bear

Science and Nature Cafe: The Story of Smokey the Bear

We’ve all heard of Smokey but do you really know his story? Join MacKenzie on Thursday, May 21 at 6pm for Science and Nature Cafe: The Story of Smokey the Bear. We’ll share his history, successes, and why his wildfire prevention message is still so important today, even in Indiana. Presented by Rachel Teeter, Hoosier National Forest. For all ages. Registration required.

Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org