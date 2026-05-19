Join us for Science of Art: Meet the Instruments with the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra (BSO), a returning Science of Art favorite that brings music to life through hands-on exploration. This fun, drop-in program is designed for all ages and families, and gives children the chance to explore classical instruments up close with members of the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra.

Visitors can discover what different instruments look like, how they produce sound, and what makes each one unique. With plenty of opportunities to observe, ask questions, and engage hands-on, this experience connects the art of music with the science of sound in a way that is approachable for young learners and engaging for the whole family.