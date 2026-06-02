Science Story Time at WonderLab
Science Story Time at WonderLab
Science Story Time is geared toward listeners toddler through early elementary ages. This program uses children’s picture books to engage as well as support scientific concepts and experiments. Young scientists develop literacy and STEM skills as well as build vocabulary by actively participating in the hands-on program. Activities designed for ages 2-6. All are welcome. Activities vary monthly.
Recommended Ages: Children ages 2-6 and their caregivers
WonderLab Science Museum
0-14.50
Every week through Sep 24, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th StBloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org