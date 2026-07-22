Science Story Time at WonderLab
Science Story Time at WonderLab
Science Story Time is geared toward listeners toddler through early elementary ages. This program uses children’s picture books to engage as well as support scientific concepts and experiments. Young scientists develop literacy and STEM skills as well as build vocabulary by actively participating in the hands-on program. Activities designed for ages 2-6. All are welcome. Activities vary monthly.
Wonderlab
0-14.50
Every week through Dec 17, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org