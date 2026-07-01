“Seeing Cuba, Feeling Cuba” Photo exhibition
“Seeing Cuba, Feeling Cuba” Photo exhibition
Exhibition of photos of Cuba over the years by 6 photographers. One of whom is Cuban & still lives there.
Several of the photographers will be present.
The I Fell Gallery and Studio
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
cubamistad
8126060243
cynrober@alumni.iu.edu
Artist Group Info
Kay Westhues
kwesthues@gmail.com
The I Fell Gallery and Studio
415 W Fourth StreetBloomington, Indiana 47404
ifellbloomington@gmail.com