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“Seeing Cuba, Feeling Cuba” Photo exhibition

“Seeing Cuba, Feeling Cuba” Photo exhibition

Exhibition of photos of Cuba over the years by 6 photographers. One of whom is Cuban & still lives there.
Several of the photographers will be present.

The I Fell Gallery and Studio
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

cubamistad
8126060243
cynrober@alumni.iu.edu
cubamistad.org

Artist Group Info

Kay Westhues
kwesthues@gmail.com
kaywesthues.com
The I Fell Gallery and Studio
415 W Fourth Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
ifellbloomington@gmail.com
https://www.ifellbloomington.com/